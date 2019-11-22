USD research aims to limit methamphetamine prevalence

The effort to rid South Dakota of methamphetamine use has new momentum following Governor Kristi Noem's recent marketing strategy.

The labs of the Lee Medical Building on the University of South Dakota's campus are filled with scientist with a similar end goal. Scientist are learning how they can eliminate substance abuse by detecting it and treating the people affected by it.

Statistics show that methamphetamine use is high in South Dakota and most areas of the Midwest. Finding and determining the use of drugs in an area could be as simple as testing samples from the waste water plant in a town or city.

"We're trying to examine this from the level of the community, but also in terms of trying to develop new treatments," said Professor of Neuroscience Brian Burrell.

These new treatments are still being processed, but could provide therapeutic solutions.