Meth seizures up 31% in 2019

Methamphetamine has become a major problem for families, law enforcement officials, and even rehabilitation centers across multiple Midwestern states, including South Dakota.

"When I started my career twenty years ago, you didn't find meth. You heard about meth, but you rarely ever saw meth. Now that's all you deal with," said Sheriffs Deputy Terry Evans with the Brown County Sheriffs Department.

Agents across the country have already seized over 1,400 pounds of meth this year.

"It's such an addictive drug, the people that are doing it, it doesn't phase them to do it again," Deputy Evans said.

In Brown County alone 98% of felony cases are meth related.

"It's consuming the County, it's consuming tax payer dollars, it's so out there that it's hard to control," Deputy Evans said.

At the Avera Addiction Care Center in Aberdeen, Counselors have noticed the increase in patients linked to meth.

"People are finding it more and more available. It's a quick, easy stress reliever. People are finding it easier to numb the feeling from it," said Angela Pearson, Residential Counselor at Avera Addiction Care Center in Aberdeen.

Angela Pearson has noticed a couple of reasons why her facility has seen more patients come in that are addicted to the drug.

"People are finding it more and more available. It happens that they can quote get a lot more done when they are on it," Pearson said.

Both Angela Pearson and Sheriffs Deputy Evans are unsure what to expect for the future when it comes to the use of the drug.

"It's so hard to get a control on it," Deputy Evans said.

Over 1,600 pounds of meth was seized in all of 2018. That amount has already almost been surpassed this year.

The D-E-A links much of the production of meth over the past decade to Mexican Cartels.