Utility company to launch electric vehicle charging station network across Iowa

Iowa-based utility MidAmerican Energy Co. has launched an effort to establish a network of electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations throughout Iowa.

The company plans to build publicly accessible direct current fast-charging stations, with two charging plugs per station, in 15 urban and rural communities. A DC fast-charger, also called a “Level 3” charger, can generally charge an electric vehicle in 20-45 minutes.

MidAmerican Energy is now accepting applications from businesses and community entities in targeted areas that are interested in hosting charging facilities that MidAmerican Energy will purchase, install and maintain. The company will select at least one location in each targeted area.

Targeted areas include Altoona, Avoca, Carroll, Clarinda, Davenport, Dexter, Early, Emmetsburg, Iowa City, Fort Dodge, Little Sioux, Oskaloosa, Sheldon, Sioux City and Waterloo.

To further promote electric vehicle adoption in Iowa, this year, MidAmerican Energy started offering electric vehicle and charging station rebates to its customers.

The company provides $500 rebates to residential customers who buy or lease a new electric vehicle.

The company also offers $1,500 rebates to businesses that purchase “Level 2” charging stations, which generally charge electric vehicles in 4-8 hours.

Rebate information is available on MidAmericanEnergy.com.

