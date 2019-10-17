Mike Rowe's foundation gives 10 scholarships to South Dakota students

An organization created by television star Mike Rowe has awarded several scholarships to South Dakota students.

The mikeroweWORKS Foundation awarded ten scholarships to technical students in the state.

According to the foundation, the Finish Strong scholarships are awarded to boost technical education across the country. Students entering their second year at one of South Dakota's four tech institutes had the chance to apply.

The program is matched by the state of South Dakota Future Fund for a total of $50,000 in scholarships.

The scholarship comes at an important time; skilled workers are in high demand, reflected in the 2.9% overall South Dakota unemployment rate in August 2019, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.