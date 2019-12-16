Minimum-security inmate placed on escape status

Minimum-security inmate Michael Hillmer has been placed on escape status after leaving his community service worksite in Yankton Monday morning.

Hillmer, 33, is serving a 14-year, 6-month sentence with 1-year suspended from Bon Homme County for aiding and abetting aggravated assault

He is5'10'' tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has blonde hair, hazel eyes and many tattoos, including several on the right side of his face.

Failure to return the following assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by a maximum of 5 years in prison.