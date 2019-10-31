Minneapolis-based comedian performs in Sioux Falls

Mike Brody started comedy at an open mic in 2000 and has been touring across the world ever since. He has recorded two comedy albums on Rooftop Comedy with tracks being regularly featured on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. He has also been featured on "The Bob & Tom Show" and "The Dan Patrick Show" podcast.

He will be in Sioux Falls Friday and Saturday to perform at Boss' Comedy. The shows start at 8:00 PM each day. Tickets are $15. Boss' Comedy Club is on Minnesota Avenue near 30th Street in Sioux Falls. Doors open at 7:00 PM and food and drinks will be available for purchase. You can purchase tickets to the show here.

You can visit his website and watch clips of Brody performing here.