Minnehaha Country Club gears up for Sanford International

The Sanford International will be at the Minnehaha Country Club September 20-22. Steve Stricker was in town this week to reflect on his first time playing in Sioux Falls.

"I can only see that this is going to get bigger and better every year," Stricker said.

He went onto say Sioux Falls was a city he really enjoyed.

"We had a tremendous week, my wife and I. We stayed downtown, ate downtown and walked downtown every night," he said.

He says he was impressed with the fan turnout. There are going to be a few tweaks for fans this year. Some changes to the kids area will be happening with the addition of the Butterfly House and Aquarium.

"We are bringing in some new food items and some new viewing decks on hole 1 and 18," tournament director Greg Conrad said.

The field is getting better this year too with two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer committing along with 1997 PGA Championship winner and two-time Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III.

Stricker though will not be playing in the tournament this year because of an elk hunting trip. He says he plans to be back through 2020.

Tickets are still available, click here.