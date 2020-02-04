Minnehaha County Auditor had concerns of Iowa Caucus app

For years, Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz has watched the change in technology when it comes to casting your vote. When problems developed with the Iowa Caucus, he could feel their pain.

In 2014, two new state of the art vote tabulating machines were ready to count the ballots but had a lot of glitches.

"Good machines, but in the beginning when we got them, the manufacturer didn't really advise us. We didn't know. We thought if we buy it, they deliver it, it would be set up for the state of South Dakota, where we could do it, but it was not," said Litz.

With that lesson, he knows that new technology needs to be tested many times over to be a success. Observing the unveiling of the Iowa caucus app and the low amount of dry runs was a concern.

"The election business, always somebody that's got a new app. It's gonna do something great for elections, and the bottom line is it's going to do something great for their wallet. That's what they're hoping for," said Litz.

Along with the use of paper ballots, there are now the same tabulation machines statewide to improve efficiency. Those machines digitize the count, which is uploaded to the secretary of state's office, where another system is working to our benefit.

"Just has one IT sector and if you go to a place like Chicago, they have all these different departments and they don't talk to each other necessarily and that's kind of a problem," said Litz.

When it comes to where you should vote, Litz says they've tried having polling stations where you could vote at any one of several locations or a designated precinct. He said the precinct voting seems to be favored, as voting can take place close to home.