Minnehaha County Commission approves McGowan's resignation

The resignation of the current Minnehaha County State's Attorney is now official.

The Minnehaha County Commission unanimously accepted Aaron McGowan's resignation in its Tuesday morning meeting.

McGowan was not at the meeting. His resignation takes effect Friday.

In a statement to KSFY News, McGowan said he is stepping down to focus on his health. He also pointed to negative coverage in the media as a reason for his resignation.

McGowan has faced public scrutiny after Gov. Kristi Noem's office ordered an investigation following several extended absences from his office. The investigation found possible alcohol abuse, but state officials said there was not enough evidence to press charges.