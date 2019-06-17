Minnehaha County Master Gardeners' Tour returns

If you're looking for ideas to revamp your garden or landscaping, an event full of inspiration and ideas is returning to Sioux Falls.

The Minnehaha County Extension Master Gardeners’ annual garden tour returns Wednesday, June 19.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, and are available on the organization's website. They will also be available to purchase on the day of the tour at the westside Lewis Drug at 5500 W. 41st Street.

In the case of inclement weather, this event will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 21.