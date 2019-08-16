Minnehaha County Police Reserve accepting applications until September 16

Minnehaha County is taking applications for its volunteer police reserve.

People can apply for the next training session until Sept. 16. The next training session will begin in January.

Applicants must be of good moral character, have no criminal history, have a valid South Dakota driver's license, be 21-years-old and be in good physical health.

The reserve officers help with events like parades, marathons, tournaments, street dances and more.

Applications can be picked up at the Minnehaha County Emergency Management Office located at 608 Sigler Ave. in Sioux Falls or filled out online at minnehahacounty.org.