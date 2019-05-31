Minnesota Senator Tina Smith visits Lewis & Clark project

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith was in Tea Friday to meet with officials at the Lewis & Clark rural water project.

They discussed the project's status and its importance to jobs and development across southern Minnesota.

Smith says the benefits of Lewis & Clark are endless and it's time to finish the job.

"The taxpayers in South Dakota and Minnesota and Iowa have done their part and really filled the gap that the federal government is supposed to be filling, so now we have to make sure the federal government steps in to fulfill promises," Smith said.

Since becoming a senator, Smith has pushed to fund the project, which brings water to communities in all three states.

When finished, the project will serve 300,000 people.

Earlier this month, the system started delivering water to Worthington.