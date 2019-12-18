Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan to return to Sioux Falls

Several current and former Minnesota Twins players are set to visit Sioux Falls as part of the teams' annual winter caravan.

ESPN 99.1 reports the 2020 Winter Caravan will stop by the Elmen Center in Sioux Falls on Jan. 22.

Minnesota Twins Hall of Famer Tony Oliva, current infielder Ehire Adrianza, first baseman Brent Rooker, Twins announcer Cory Provus along with T.C. Bear will make the trip to Sioux Falls. The lineup is subject to change.

Ticket information will be released at a later date.

The Twins' caravan makes dozens of stops at communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota each winter. The team says it is a chance for fans to meet with players as they begin preparations for next season.