Minnesota Twins to retire Joe Mauer's number in June

The Minnesota Twins will retire Joe Mauer's number next month in a weekend-long celebration at Target Field.

More than 30 Twins alumni, including 15 Twins Hall-of-Famers, will be on hand the weekend of June 14-16.

Mauer's number will be officially retired at a game on Saturday, June 15, but there will also be special events at games Friday and Saturday. The Twins take on the Kansas City Royals that weekend.

For more details about the events, including ticket information, visit the Twins' website.