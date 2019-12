The Minnesota Vikings will face a familiar foe in the Wild Card round of the 2019 playoffs.

The 6th seed Vikings head to New Orleans to take on the Saints. The game kicks off at 12:05 p.m Sunday.

Minnesota was locked in the 6th seed going into Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings rested most of their started as they fell 21-19 to the Bears.

The Green Bay Packers ended up as the two seed in the NFC, and have a first round bye.