Minnesota care workers travel to D.C.

The average Minnesotan is getting older.

State researchers say one in five will be north of 65 by 2030. With that in mind, long-term care workers made the trip to Washington D.C. to tell our lawmakers just how many challenges they face.

Howie Groff says workforce shortages plague his industry and have for nearly 30 years.

The Tealwood Senior Living president isn't counting on it but hopes Congress will see immigration as a solution.

"I'm very encouraged, I'd love to see us get a visa program specifically for our profession where we could bring in people for a designated period of time and have them work for us," Groff said. "We have a lot of people that come from eastern Africa that work for us and they run the risk of needing to go back to their homelands."

Minnesota Representative Jim Hagedorn says it's not just the long-term care industry struggling to find qualified workers, it's most of rural America where wages can't keep pace with the big cities.

"And so whatever we can do to try and even that up to make sure that our people in rural areas have as much opportunity as people in urban areas, and to also make sure that people in rural areas are cared for the same way they are in urban areas, so whatever it takes, we'll listen," Hagedorn said.

Hagedorn says he would need to see what Groff's suggested visa program entails before backing it. But in general, he strongly supports temporary work programs for industries with a worker shortage.