Minnesota couple celebrates more than 70 years of marriage

A lot has happened in the past 70 years from the moon landing to the fall of the Berlin Wall, and one Minnesota couple has been together through it all.

Dorothy and John Sikma have been together for more than 72 years.

The couple celebrated a vow renewal ceremony at Tuff Memorial home this past Tuesday.

The couple met while John's brother was dating Dorothy's sister. The couple decided to go roller skating, and the rest is history.

Their wedding was a small ceremony back on September 3rd, 1947 and their honeymoon wasn't what you would call typical.

"Her folks and the neighbor friends took off together to the Black Hills. And we, I fixed fence when the horses got out," John Sikma, said.

Throughout the years the couple had three daughters and spent time at their home in Bigelow, Minnesota. John spent his days as a farmer and Dorothy a homemaker.

"This was an all-out wedding," Melanie Friedrichsen, the couple's great-niece, said.

Dorothy wore a veil and John a corsage as they were brought to the front of the chapel. Everyone from family to residents to employees all joined in.

The administrator for Tuff Memorial Home walked Dorothy down the aisle and staff made a cake and a homemade tablecloth.

"It was amazing," Friedrichsen, said. "I mean, my mom was sitting next to me, and she was almost in tears. I mean, how often do you get to see a relative that far down the line and be able to share something that special with them."

At 94 and 97, Dorothy and John are always happy to advise any newlyweds willing to listen.

"Always be loyal to each other," Dorothy Sikma, said.

Staff at Tuff Memorial Home say you can always find Dorothy and John together.