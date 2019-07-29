Minnesota cracks down on safe driving with two new laws

Minnesota is cracking down on driver safety.

MGN Online

Two new state laws will take effect this Thursday, August 1st.

One of the laws targets distracted driving and the other is meant to improve traffic flow.

The hands free law says that drivers cannot be holding onto their cellphones for any reason.

All cellphone functions must be limited to one touch or by voice command.

The second law, referred to as the "Slow Poke Law," requires drivers to stay out of the left lane on a divided highway, including the interstate, unless they are passing slower moving traffic.

The slow poke law also intends to prevent road-rage incidents and reduce the number of blind-spot and rear-end collisions.

"Anytime a vehicle changes directions, or moves from one lane to another, there's always going to be a risk of not seeing a vehicle in a blind spot," Capt. Casey Meagher, of the Minnesota State Patrol, said.

Once the new laws take effect, officers won't hesitate to enforce them.

"August, 1st is the line in the sand, and August 1st is when the laws become enforceable, there is no grace period written into the law," said Meager.

Meager says, other state's that have implemented a hands free law have seen crashes decrease by about 15%.

As well as these new laws, Minnesota State Patrol wants to remind the public to always wear your seat belt and drive the speed limit.