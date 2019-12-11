Minnesota family using carbon monoxide scare to inform others

A Minnesota family is breathing a little easier today after a carbon monoxide scare.

Imagine coming home from a day at work, and you hear several alarms coming from your home, and it turns out those chirps are coming from your carbon monoxide detector.

Bryant Schroeder is thankful that he was the first to arrive home while the alarms were going off. He was able to let his dogs, Lola and Miah, outside before investigating. And is glad things weren't any worse.

"I didn't know what to do, called my father-in-law first off and said I don't know what to do here," he said. "And he said to call the dispatch, so I called out there, and they put me in touch with Minnesota Energy."

Schroeder's father-in-law Doug Frisch headed over to their home to lend a hand. Both Bryant and Doug opened every window and door inside the house.

"And I had a headache, and he had a headache, and he kind of stayed here with me until Minnesota Energy arrived," he said.

The technician arrived shortly after Schroeder made the call and began testing areas around the house to see where the carbon monoxide was coming from. After several rounds around the home, they were able to find the culprit. A cracked heat-exchange vent on their 18-year-old furnace.

Minnesota Energy says if you start to feel sick inside your home, you should head outside for fresh air immediately.

"If you start feeling those flu-like symptoms just really suddenly," Alison Trouy, Minnesota Energy spokesperson, said. "It's a good sign that its carbon monoxide poisoning. It's also dizziness, sleepiness, nausea, any of those things. And usually, if you step outside, you'll start to feel a lot better. So, that's usually a good sign that its carbon monoxide poisoning and not something else."

Schroeder says he is just happy that his wife, Brittney, daughter Braelynn, and son Brock were not home at the time of the incident.

Minnesota Energy recommends everyone to install and maintain carbon monoxide alarms on each level of the home and to replace the batteries for your detectors every six months, as well as, replace your sensors every five years. For more information, you can visit their website here.

If you suspect your home has carbon monoxide get everyone out of the house and call 911 immediately.