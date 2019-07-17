Minnesota farm discusses growing and transporting hemp

Legalizing the growth of hemp has become a hot topic in the state of South Dakota. Last week, a state legislative interim committee reviewed how the state of Kentucky handled the crop to find out how it would work in South Dakota.

Several states surrounding South Dakota have already legalized hemp including; Nebraska, North Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota.

With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp can now legally be transported through states where growing the crop is still illegal.

While you're driving through Luverne, Minnesota, you may have to do a double-take. What looks like a field of soybeans is 40 acres of help on its way to being five to six feet tall.

"We got the business opportunity and kind of decided to hop on it since it's a new part of the industry kind of just see what options there are going onto the future," Austin Langenfeld, Blackshire Farms plant health supervisor, said.

Blackshire Farms mainly grew squash and apples before tackling the plant. For hemp to be turned into CBD oil, it has to be organically grown. That means farmers cannot use any pesticides or fungicides.

The owners of the farm decided to apply for the hemp license right after the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which was surprisingly simple. They filled out the forms, passing a federal background check, and paid any fees that go along with owning a hemp farm.

Now, they wait for the plant to start flowering. Then, they'll send sample tests twice a week to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. There, staff will make sure the plant doesn't contain more than 0.3% THC.

"So, when we get to the point to harvest, they'll already know how much THC is in our plants and then they'll know that it is hemp," Langenfeld said. "And it is safe to be like sold and transported around the country."

With the passing of the bill, hemp can now legally be transported through states where growing hemp is illegal, like South Dakota. Some lawmakers have called into question how can someone tell the difference between marijuana and hemp?

"We're probably going to do bulk bags like the big bulk bags that sit on a single pallet that's going to be all shredded plant material, like leaves, flower, everything," Langenfeld said. "The only thing that's going to be left behind is the stalk. And that's going to look way different than anyone that will try to smuggle anything through the state."

South Dakota legislators plan to meet again on the topic of hemp on August 19th.