Minnesota farmer has yet to plant crops this season

An extremely wet and cool spring has made planting difficult for many farmers across the area. But, for one Minnesota farmer near Okabena, his land remains unplanted to this day.

"I feel bad that I don't have a crop in the ground," David Hussong, farmer.

We all know the old saying, "knee high by the Fourth of July." For David Hussong, that saying rings true. Not for corn, but for weeds.

.

"Never had it this bad before," Hussong said. "My dad bought this back in the 1960s, and I can remember picking corn out here in this one field. But, we were having fun getting through, but nothing like this in the past two years. We are constantly having to; we're battling."

Hussong's field is nearly half a mile away from Heron Lake. Jack Creek, a runoff of the lake, winds its way directly behind his field causing his farmland to flood.

It's not just Hussong; many farmers across Minnesota have been struggling with the amount of rain that has fallen so far this year.

"We had a very wet spring this year, and so the heavy precipitation delayed the planting process that we would normally see, in a normal year," Dan Lofthus, USDA Minnesota State Statistician, said. "So, right from the beginning of the springtime through the completion of the planting process this year, we were lagging behind the previous year to the five-year average."

But, Hussong is not done yet. He will try to plant oats and grain instead of corn and soybeans. He can use those cover crops to feed his cattle. He will continue to farm on his land and says he even though this is a significant hurdle, crop insurance will help him through this year.

The USDA announced last week they are extending the deadline to report spring crops from July 15th to the 22nd. This applies to dozens of states including Minnesota, North Dakota, and Iowa. They hope it will help farmers decide whether to continue to plant or try again next year.