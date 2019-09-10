Minnesota lawmakers will hear disputed assisted suicide bill

A woman with terminal cancer will tell her story Wednesday before a Minnesota House committee that is considering a bill to let adults with less than six months to live get medication to end their lives.

Marianne Turnbull of St. Paul, who has been living with stage IV ovarian cancer since 2015, says she will tell lawmakers she wants to live as long as she can but that she also wants the right to choose a peaceful death over long suffering.

The bill is patterned after an Oregon law that has been in effect for more 20 years and has spread to seven other states plus the District of Columbia. But the idea faces tough opposition from the Catholic Church and allied groups.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

