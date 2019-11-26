Minnesota man accused of sexually soliciting minor in Hartford

A Minnesota man is facing charges after authorities say he traveled to Hartford to have sexual contact with a minor.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the Hartford School Resource Officer that a man made plans to travel from St. Cloud, Minn. and meet with a girl under age 16 at a Hartford park.

According to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, authorities were able to identify the man as 24-year-old Nathan Grondahl. Deputies arrested him at the park.

Grondahl was arrested for child pornography, solicitation of a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.