Minnesota man indicted for sexually soliciting minor in Hartford

A grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man on child pornography charges.

United States Attorney Ron Parsons said 24-year-old Nathan Grondahl is facing several charges including the production of child pornography, transfer of obscene material to a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Grondahl was indicted Dec. 10 and appeared in court on Tuesday entering a plea of not guilty to the indictment.

According to court documents, the indictment alleges that on Nov. 19, Grondahl knowingly persuaded a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions, knowing such depictions would be transported in interstate or foreign commerce, or mailed, and would be produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in interstate and foreign commerce, including by a computer. Grondahl also used a cellular telephone to transfer and attempt to transfer obscene materials to a minor, who had not attained the age of 16.

The indictment also alleges that on Nov. 22, Grondahl knowingly traveled to Hartford to engage in sexual conduct with the same minor. Grondahl again used his cellular telephone to attempt to knowingly persuade that minor to engage in sexual activity.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the Hartford School Resource Officer that Grondah made plans from St. Cloud, Minn.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.