Minnesota officer in critical condition after shooting; suspect wounded

A Waseca police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday night while on duty.

Officers in Waseca were called to the 900 block of 3rd Ave. SE around 8 p.m. Monday night to investigate suspicious activity.

There they encountered 37-year-old Tyler Janovsky, who had an active warrant for drug-related charges.

Gunfire was exchanged, and 32-year-old Waseca police officer Arik Matson was shot in the head. He was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

“Arik is 32-years-old and is a wonderful son, devoted son, husband and father. Our department asks that our supportive Waseca community and our law enforcement family across the state of Minnesota please continue to keep Arik and his family in your thoughts,” Waseca Police Chief Penny Vaught said in a news conference.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Janovsky was shot twice during the incident.

He was arrested and transported to the hospital by ambulance. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The BCA is still interviewing witnesses to determine what happened, when and what weapons were used.

The investigation may take several days.

The Waseca Police Department uses dash cameras but not body cameras.

More than a dozen squad cars were at the scene, along with responding units from the Minnesota BCA and Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time.