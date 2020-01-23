Minnesota reports 1st child death of flu season

Minnesota health officials are reporting the first child death of the flu season.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health's weekly influenza and respiratory illness report, a total of 31 people in the state have died of the flu so far this season.

The number of people hospitalized due to the flu has topped 1,200 this season, with 187 hospitalizations reported last week.

With schools back in session after the holiday break, flu outbreaks in Minnesota schools continue to pick up, with 113 new school outbreaks reported last week compared with 32 new school outbreaks the previous week.

