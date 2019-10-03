Minnesota sees higher rate of rare fungal disease in dogs

Higher cases of a rare fungal disease are being diagnosed in many Minnesota dogs.

Blastomycosis is at an all-time high this year, and your pet could be susceptible to the disease.

The infection is caused by a fungus, which can affect both humans and animals. The fungus is found in the soil of moist, wooded areas. And you or your furry friend could get sick by inhaling the spores.

According to Malia Ireland, Minnesota Department of Health, veterinarian and epidemiologist, there are more than 180 cases in animals and 61 in humans. The average amount per year is 35 cases in humans and 65 in animals.

Officials believe the increase could be because of flooding and extra rain we've had this year, which caused favorable conditions for the fungus.

"It's primarily a concern in northeastern Minnesota that's where we see the most cases that get diagnosed," Ireland said. "But, we do see dogs diagnosed in almost every county in Minnesota."

They are now seeing cases showing up in southwestern Minnesota counties, as well. Both Lyon and Cottonwood have the highest number of cases, so far.

Dr. Michelle Engen works for the Rock Veterinary Clinic in Luverne, Minnesota. She says they've had an animal come in with non-specific signs and was diagnosed with the disease elsewhere.

"I know initially; we see cases down here because people were traveling more with their pets," Dr. Engen said. "We're seeing it more around this area, and it might not even be related to travel just because its been wet everywhere. And that's just favoring that fungal growth."

Symptoms of Blastomycosis in dogs include a cough, weight loss, loss of appetite, and skin lesions. Similarily for humans: cough, fever, night sweats, fatigue, and skin sores that don't heal.

Right now, there is no preventative way you can protect yourself or your dog like you can other diseases. The Minnesota Department of Health says awareness is the biggest key to early recognition and treatment.

Treatment in dogs can last up to one month or 60 days.

If your dog has the infection, you cannot catch it from the dog or vice versa.

According to the CDC, South Dakota has not seen the disease in the state just yet.