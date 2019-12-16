Minnesota snowmobiler killed in collision with pickup truck

Sheriff's officials say a snowmobiler has died in a collision with a pickup truck in Le Sueur County, Minnesota.

Deputies say the crash happened in Montgomery Township Saturday afternoon.

The victim is identified as 55-year-old Larry Gene Haynes, of Montgomery. The sheriff's office says it appears Haynes was unable to stop before crossing a road and collided with the pickup.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

