Minnesota teen killed after being struck by commuter train

First responders say a teenager was killed after a Metro Transit commuter train struck him in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says they received a call regarding the crash around 6:45 p.m. Friday, December 13.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen's age, gender, and hometown have not been released. The northbound Northstar commuter train had about 50 passengers going from Minneapolis to Big Lake. No passengers were injured.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

