Minnesota woman identified as victim in Tuesday's deadly crash on I-90

According to the Dingmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Brooke Thompson died as a result of the crash that happened Tuesday near Brandon. Thompson was just 22 years old from Luverne, MN.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2013 GMC Terrain were westbound on I-90 between Sioux Falls and Brandon Tuesday when they started to slow down in the passing lane because of road construction.

A 2011 Peterbilt Conventional box truck was also westbound, moved over to the passing lane and then swerved back into the driving lane after hitting the GMC. The driver of the GMC sustained non-life threatening injuries. But the truck driver also rear-ended the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Thompson was driving the Jeep, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the box truck received minor injuries. Charges are pending against the driver of the box truck.

According to a GoFundMe page set up in Thompson's honor, she was planning to start grad school at USD in the fall. The page also said she was active in figure skating and helping peers in the Luverne community. The money raised from the GoFundMe page will go towards helping future figure skaters. You can visit the GoFundMe page here.