Miss South Dakota competition in Brookings

Sixteen young women from across the state are competing for thousands of dollars in scholarships and the title of Miss South Dakota.

For the first time ever, the three-day event is at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center in Brookings. The competition has previously been held in Hot Springs.

"We are so thrilled to be in Brookings, you know we went through a long process of opening up to communities across the state to consider hosting the pageant, and the two finalists were Mitchell and Brookings and ultimately Brookings won," said Carol Nesbitt, Miss South Dakota 1980. "We're in this beautiful facility and we just couldn't be happier."

Preliminaries are today and Friday, with the final competition set for Saturday. The pageant is a preliminary event for the Miss America Competition.

Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen will also be crowned Friday.