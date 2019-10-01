Missing woman with dementia survives 10 days alone in Texas woods

A 62-year-old Texas woman with dementia is back with her family, after she vanished for 10 days and was found alive deep in the woods.

Linda Field, 62, drank creek water and ate minnows and frogs to survive in the Texas woods, according to search crews. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Laura Bereta had been praying for the safe return of her mother, Linda Field, since the 62-year-old drove away from home Sept. 17.

Field, who has dementia, didn’t return, and Bereta called police.

After a 10-day search, Bereta finally got the news she had been waiting for: her mother had been found alive.

Search crews spotted Field’s red Ford Explorer near the woods about an hour north of the family home in San Jacinto County, Texas.

“I was glad to finally hear her voice, that I know she was OK,” Bereta said.

Crews say Field drank creek water and ate minnows and frogs to survive. She was taken to the hospital for dehydration, but she did not suffer serious injuries.

“I knew I was going to be found. It was God’s time,” Field said.

It’s unclear how Field got to the area where she was found, as she says she doesn’t remember. Her vehicle sustained scratches, a broken side mirror and damage to its bumper.

Bereta says she doesn’t how her mother got her hands on the car keys.

“I guess she felt like she needed to go on a joy ride or something,” she said.

