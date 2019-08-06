Mitchell: Man arrested for possession of meth near middle school

A Mitchell man was arrested Monday on multiple drug charges including possession of methamphetamine in a drug-free zone.

Mitchell police arrested 37-year-old Josiah Joseph Sinkie outside an apartment building on the 900 block of West Eighth Avenue, located within 1,000 feet of Mitchell Middle School.

Police said Sinkie, who was wanted on three outstanding arrest warrants, was in possession of 5 grams of methamphetamine packaged in two small plastic bags. Police said he was also in possession of a digital scale and several small unused plastic bags.

Sinkie has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, violation of a drug-free zone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.