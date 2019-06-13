Mitchell Olson discusses 'Les Miserables' at Washington Pavilion

Les Miserables is now on stage at the Washington Pavilion through this Sunday.

The musical is based on the 1862 novel of the same name. It is set in early 19th-century France and is the story of Jean Valjean, a French peasant, and his desire for redemption after being a prisoner for nineteen years.

The musical features many recognizable songs from "I Dreamed A Dream" to "On My Own." The stage is quite large, requiring 11 semi-trucks to haul the set pieces inside the theater.

KSFY Entertainment Expert Mitchell Olson explains more in the attached video.

You can find ticket information here.