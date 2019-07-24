Mitchell Olson shares details about Sioux Empire Community Theatre upcoming shows

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre has season tickets available. Entertainment Expert Mitchell Olson joined KSFY Morning News to share more about the upcoming season of shows.

He also shared his thoughts on SECT's new executive director.

"Robin Byrne is the new executive director of the Sioux Empire Community Theatre. Robin trained and worked in theatre in the UK until USD invited him to live here in the states in 2002 and sponsored his visa. In 2011 He was nominated for the United Nations Positive Peace Award for his success in delivering positive outcomes for non-profits. So, with the theatre background, the business background and non-profit experien, Robin is perfectly suited for being Executive Director of the Sioux Empire Community Theatre," Olson said.

Olson also shared details about a few other events. Check out the attached video for more.