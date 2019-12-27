Mitchell Public Works begins preparing for weekend snowstorm

A winter storm is approaching our region and city leaders across the area continue preparing for significant snowfall. Street crews in Mitchell already starting preparing for what’s to come.

A major winter storm is barreling through the upper Midwest making its way to the Dakotas. From gusty winds to near-blizzard conditions many have been preparing for what's to come.

"Right now we're kind of just going around and getting all of our equipment ready for the snow. All of the snowplows, the blades, the payloaders," the City of Mitchell Street and Sanitation Superintendent, Kevin Roth said.

Davison County is currently under a winter storm watch and that storm is expected to blast the area with more than a foot of snow. Street crews say they're not all too worried.

"I mean we've been there before and it just complicates things sometimes," Roth said.

Meteorologist is saying there could be strong winds, heavy snowfall which will decrease visibility as travelers hit the roads.

"If public safety advises no travel please stay off the streets until we get them all cleared," Roth said.

Roth said they've been preparing all day for the storm.

"It’s not really a rush. We have everything indoors here ready to go. We just have to hook it all up and everything and it takes only six to eight hours to get everything all ready," Roth said.

He’s expecting the ice to be the main problem, but they have no fears since they'll have crews on the roads starting Friday through Saturday morning.

"It’s probably going to be about a 14 to 16-hour ordeal for us to clear the town," Roth said.

They'll start with the emergency routes, then to the east-west streets, followed by the north-south streets. Each section expected to take four hours each but with a lot of drifting that could extend the time.

"Pretty much the residents just need to be aware of the snow emergency routes for the most part," Roth said.

If Mitchell receives more than two inches of snow crews will focus on all emergency routes until the storm passes. Then they will begin clearing a majority of the streets.

The city of Mitchell urges residents not to park on emergency routes during snowstorms. Ticketing and towing will begin along emergency routes once it is determined that two inches of snow have fallen.

