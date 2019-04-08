Mitchell church struck by lightning

First Lutheran Church in Mitchell is cleaning up after the building was damaged by severe weather on April 5.

Courtesy of First Lutheran Mitchell

The church's tower was struck by lightning, sending rubble to the sideway below.

A large stone was teetering on the edge of the tower and it had to be removed before any work could be done.

Services are being held outside of the sanctuary while repairs are completed.

Church leaders are hoping temporary patching can be done before more bad weather moves in.