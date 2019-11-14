Mitchell jewelry store closing

A main street fixture in the city of Mitchell is set to close at the start of the new year.

The owner of Woelfel's Jewelry is retiring, ending an era for the store that has been in business since 1904. Woelfel's has been serving the Mitchell area for 115 years.

The current owner of the store, Brad Jamison, has worked there for 35years, starting out in junior high.

"The hardest thing in order to announce the whole thing was I had to ask my mom," Jamison said. "My mom is a Woelfel and I'm a Jamison. She married a Jamison, so long and short of it is, I finally asked my mom. My mom gave me her blessing. She says brad, she says 'you've gotta do what's right for you.' I say okay, so that was really nice."

Jamison added that although the community expressed some disappointment in the store closing, everyone has been extremely positive.