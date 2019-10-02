Mitchell man charged in fatal bar fight takes plea deal

A Mitchell man who was involved in an altercation outside a bar that left another man dead pleaded no contest to 2nd degree manslaughter.

Dakota Radio Group reports in exchange for Tuesday's no contest plea, other charges against 27-year old Dylan Thompson were dropped.

On the night of January 3rd, prosecutors say Thompson got in a fight outside of Thirsty’s in Mitchell with 59-year old Rick Sanders, punching him and knocking him down. Sanders got up, and Thompson punched him again with Sanders’ head hitting the pavement, which knocked him unconscious. He was pronounced dead several days later.

Sentencing was set for January 2nd. The state will recommend a ten-year prison sentence for Thompson.