Mitchell man sentenced to 17 years for exploitation of a child

A Mitchell man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a child.

Walter Jandreau, 36, was sentenced on Monday to 210 months in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons. He is also ordered pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The conviction stemmed from incidents in July 2018 where Jandreau coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct with him, for the purpose of taking photos with his cell phone. Jandreau used his cell phone to take pictures and produced them using materials that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in interstate and foreign commerce, including a computer.