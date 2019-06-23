Mobile disaster recovery centers coming to South Dakota

South Dakota state leaders and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are sending mobile Disaster Recovery Centers to five counties across the state to offer in-person support to individuals and businesses that suffered losses from the severe winter storms and flooding from this spring. This follows openings of fixed-site Disaster Recovery Centers in Minnehaha and Yankton counties, Pine Ridge Reservation, and the Rosebud Reservation.

The first of these mobile centers will open Wednesday, June 26, in the City of Martin in Bennett County. Representatives from the state, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations will staff the mobile centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

All Disaster Recovery Centers are open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

West River Route:

Martin (Bennett County) Wednesday June 26 Saturday June 29

Bennett County School Activity Center

400 Bennett Ave., Martin, SD

Kadoka (Jackson County) Monday July 1-Wednesday July 3

Kadoka Fire Hall 810 Main St., Kadoka, SD 57543

White River (Mellette County) Monday July 8-Thursday July 11

Mellette County Emergency Services Building 415 North Roosevelt Ave., White River, SD 57579

East River Route:

Tabor (Bon Homme County) Monday July 1-Wednesday July 3

Tabor Fire Hall

122 South Lidice St., Tabor, SD 57063

Lake Andes (Charles Mix County) Monday July 8-Thursday July 11

County 4-H Building 100 School St., Lake Andes, SD 57356