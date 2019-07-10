Mobile disaster recovery centers coming to Turner, Hutchinson counties

The State of South Dakota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are sending mobile Disaster Recovery Centers to Turner and Hutchinson counties to offer in-person support to individuals and businesses that suffered losses from the severe winter storms and flooding from mid-March to late April 2019.

Representatives from the state, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations will staff the mobile centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

Turner County

July 15-18 (Monday-Thursday)

Viborg City Hall

110 N. Main St., Viborg, S.D.

Hutchinson County

July 22-25 (Monday-Thursday)

County Court House

140 Euclid St., Olivet, S.D.

Both centers are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Individuals can visit any of the centers for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app, or visit www.fema.gov/DRC for additional fixed-site center locations.

The first step to receiving disaster assistance is to register with FEMA. You can do so:

• In person at the Disaster Recovery Center.

• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

• Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

• Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.