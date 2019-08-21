Mobile facility brings medical resources to Rosebud Reservation

An nonprofit called Remote Area Medical, or RAM, travels to bring different resources to communities across the nation. The mobile facility visited St. Francis, SD on the Rosebud Reservation recently.

On Monday, KSFY introduced you to a Sioux Falls doctor who was able to donate time to travel to St. Francis to help give eye exams.

The mobile facility from RAM provides all the different equipment necessary to do this. Patients can get their eye exam and receive the correct glasses that same day because the glasses are made inside the mobile facility.

KSFY photojournalist Dave Hauck introduces us to some of the people who make glasses in the video in this article and explains more about how RAM helps communities.