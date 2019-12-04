Mobile food bank aims to end hunger

Feeding South Dakota is an organization dedicated to stamping out hunger in the state of South Dakota.

And one of the ways that goal is being achieved is through the organization's mobile food bank. The mobile food bank travels around the state to help those in need and reaches all 66 counties in South Dakota.

"The last distribution we did in Pierre I was helping a lady load one of her vehicles with her food and she was just in tears," said Josh Hansen, Feeding South Dakota coordinator.

Last year, Feeding South Dakota was able to distribute 15 million pounds of food to those in need.