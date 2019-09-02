Mobridge man sentenced in meth distribution case

A Mobridge man who pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges has been sentenced.

Forty-one-year-old Waylon Laframboise was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, according a press release from U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons.

Authorities say Laframboise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine from February 2014 through January 2015 in central South Dakota.

Laframboise pleaded guilty on May 14.

In addition to jail time, Laframboise faces a $1,000 fine and four years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Mobridge Police Department and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.