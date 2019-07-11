Mobridge man who raped, killed woman in 1980 released from prison

A man who was serving prison time for raping and killing a South Dakota woman in 1980 has been freed from prison.

Fifty-four-year-old Nicholas Scherr of Mobridge was released Thursday, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Scherr was 15 when he and his 16-year-old cousin, James Stroh, met Candace Rough Surface in Mobridge. The case was solved in 1995 when Stroh's former mother-in-law told authorities about how Stroh and Scherr raped and killed the woman.

Scherr pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Rough Surface, and was sentenced to 100 years in prison. He was granted parole in April, after serving 23 years of the sentence.

Rough Surface was 18 years old when she was killed, and had a two-year-old child at the time. That child, Homer Eagle, previously told KSFY News he was distressed to learn Scherr was granted parole.