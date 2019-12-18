Model train display returns Aurora

A man in Aurora is putting his passion for model trains on display by constructing a model train show in the town's community center.

His tireless efforts are Joe Mersch's way of giving back to others for the holiday season.

"I've been doing this my whole life," Mersch said. "I love building train layouts. This is my Christmas gift that I receive when people come here and visit this. It makes me feel good. And there's a lot of work that goes into it, but for me, it's not really work, it's pleasure. I could do it day in and day out, every day, drives my wife crazy."

In all, at least 12 trains are running on tracks, and new trains are switched onto tracks roughly every 20 minutes.

The exhibit includes a multi-level track setting with towns scattered across a snowy mountain, a polar express themed track, and a kids track, for the next generation of model train enthusiasts to tinker with.

"A lot of these young kids that come through have asked, 'have you got anything things that I could have, I don't have a lot of money to work with,' and I've got so much of this stuff, that I'll give away to them," Mersch said.

But kids are not the only ones who have fallen in love with the display. Over the eight years, the model train show has been held, the attendance has grown from 750 to roughly 2,500 eager viewers, excited to see the winter wonderland.

And thanks to free-will donations, all of this is free to view from the Dec. 21 -31.