Mom admits to hiding her 5-year-old daughter’s corpse in a closet

Police said a mother hid her 5-year-old child's body in a closet for almost a week.

Police were called to this apartment complex on Monday after family members came to the home in search of the little girl.

When they asked about an odor in the apartment, the mother confessed that it was from her child’s body, which was hidden in a closet, police said.

The mother told police the girl died on Aug. 27 from ingesting chemicals.

Police are investigating to determine exactly what happened.

