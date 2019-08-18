Moms Demand Action rally against gun violence in South Dakota

Following the increasing number of shootings in America South Dakota Moms Demand Action hosted a rally event Sunday to stomp out gun violence. Victims of the recent mass shootings were honored.

100 Americans are shot and killed every day by gun violence that's why those who attended the event say gun reform needs to be addressed now.

It’s not just moms who want to see gun reform, but also the others who make up the group.

They say they want to see Congress do something to help gun violence.

Those with Moms Demand Action feel many people die by gun violence in the U.S. and they want to put a stop to it. By that Phyllis Arends means passing a more aggressive background check bill and enacting the red flag law.

"Red Flag Laws, there's a misperception out there that mass shootings are done by people who have a serious mental illness," Arends said. "Let's point fingers."

She said those fingers are pointed at parents who are blamed for their child's actions, but that shouldn't be the case. Arends is a mental health advocate, but one man doesn't agree with what the group is speaking on.

"I’m just here to support the second amendment that's why I’m here," Rally participant, Dennis Paplow said.

The second amendment is the right to bear arms. Paplow agreed that those with a mental illness should be examined more carefully but these bills would be stepping on individual rights.

"I should be able to have that right to carry it on me if I want and not have someone sit there and go ‘Woah he's got a gun’," Paplow said.

"We want you to live so that you can shoot a gun responsibly," Arends said.

South Dakota legislators are petitioning to oppose Red Flag Gun Laws. They say this law would violate law-abiding citizen's constitutional rights.

"I feel very angry that they would do what they did," Arends said.

Arends feels they used their title instead of showing who they represent. She said they're one person with a vote just like she is.

"Individuals should be responsible for their own security. They can't keep depending on the police officers to show up," Paplow said.

The Red Flag Law would permit police or family members to petition a state court to order a temporary removal of a firearm. 17 states have enacted these laws already.

Gun activist are also waiting for the Bipartisan Background Checks Act to move forward. It was passed in the House and is now waiting to move to the Senate floor.