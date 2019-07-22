Monday Munchies: Candy Cloud Factory

Candy Cloud Factor has just opened in downtown Sioux Falls at Cascade at Falls Park campus.

The storefront also has a location in downtown Mitchell for two and a half years, which is open during the summer.

Edward Clark, co-owner, of Candy Cloud Factor, started the company with a single cotton candy machine bringing it to fairs and events before opening the shop in Mitchell.

Customers will be able to witness three different machines making their cotton candies and be able to choose between 15 different flavors from blue raspberry or birthday cake. Soon they will unveil more unique flavors like bacon and marshmallow.

Candy Cloud Factory is open from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily.